Automatic milking machines are the order of the day in the era of mechanised dairy farming. But, the innovation of a dairy farmer in Maharastra takes the cake for his sheer brilliance. He showed the world the way to milk cows or buffaloes using a tractor and without breaking a sweat. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared this fabulous video which is now going viral for the raw brilliance of this rural farmer.

Showcasing this in his tweet, Mahindra wondered: “People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

The farmer, wearing the thinking cap of an engineer, explains in this video how cattle can be milked within two or three minutes without using hands. It liberates people from the manual rigmarole. As expected, those who watched this video on social media are in awe of the farmer’s innovation.