Long Weekend Holidays in 2023

The New Year 2023 begins grandly, but schools, college students, and IT employees were disappointed as most of the festivals fell on weekends. But if you plan wisely, it will be a long weekend to plan any trip. If you take a day off before or after the weekend, it will become an exciting three- or four-day trip to enjoy with your family or friends.

Here are the dates to bookmark in 2023 to enjoy long weekends

January:

Telugu State governments declared holidays for Sankartanthi.

Andhra Pradesh: January 11 to January 16

Telangana: January 13 to January 17

January 26 Thursday – Republic Day

January 27 Friday – Take a day off

January 28 and 29- weekend

February:

Take a day off on February 17 (Friday)

Maha Shivratri- February 18 ( Saturday)

February 19- Sunday

March:

March 8- Holi (Wednesday)

Take days off on March 9 and 10 and then the weekend on 11th and 12

April:

Good Friday – April 7 (Friday)

April 8 and 9 weekend

June and July:

June 29 Thursday – Eid

Take a day off on June 30 ( Friday)

July 1 and 2 weekend

September:

Spetember 16 and 17 – Weekend

September 18 – Take a day off

September 19( Tuesday)- Ganesh Chaturthi

November

November 11 ( Saturday)- weekend

November 12 ( Sunday) – Diwali

Take a day off on Friday or Monday

Bookmark these dates and plan your trip wisely.

Also Read: CRPF Recruitment 2023 For 1458 Posts: Check Details And Last Date For Application