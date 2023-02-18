List of Lord Shiva Songs In Telugu

This year, Shivratri is observed on Saturday, February 18th. Shivratri is celebrated annually in honour of the God Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Shivratri performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. Different stories describe the significance of Maha Shivaratri. One of the sources in the Shaivism tradition says that this is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. And another source says that this is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. History says that praying Shiva icons such as the linga is an annual occasion to get over past sins. So do you want to pass your time with devotional songs. Then here is the list of lord shiva Telugu songs.