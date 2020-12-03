Kim Jong Un Gets A COVID Shot Developed By China?

It was reported on Tuesday that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received COVID-19 vaccine from China. It is being said that the vaccine was still under experiment. Kim Jong Un and his family have now been vaccinated.

Many people are saying different things. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest believes that someone from Washington has spread information about the Kim family. The man in Washington is Tank. The name of the company that provided the vaccine has not been revealed. Also there is no confirmation as to how safe the vaccine is.

Kim Jong Un, his family members and other important leaders from North Korea have been vaccinated. It was China that provided Kim with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to US scientist Peter J. Hotez, three major Chinese companies are under work for developing the vaccine; Sinophram Group, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSinoBio.

It was reported by Microsoft that North Korea last month tried breaking into servers of vaccine developers. They tried to do this with multiple countries but the hacking groups were not successful. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that North Korea tried hacking into their servers as well, but did not succeed.