Kicked Out Of Flight Because My Kid Refused To Wear Mask: Passenger

In a video shared on twitter, a passenger of United Airlines was seen crying after she and her family were kicked out of the flight. She shared that their family of three were forced out of the flight as their two-year old daughter refused to wear a mask.

The video shared by passenger Eliz Orban on her Twitter now has 5 Million views. “Today we got kicked off of a united flight going from Denver to Newark because our 2yo would not comply and keep her mask on,” captioned Orban.

Today we got kicked off of a United flight going from Denver to Newark because our 2yo would not “comply” and keep her mask on. Go see the full IGTV on my Instagram @elizfulop 😷 pic.twitter.com/KXCICsBSMj — Eliz Orban (@elizfulop) December 12, 2020

United Airlines have fairly strict policies, especially in the time of Pandemic; these rules have become sterner. In the video, we can see the father is trying his best to make their daughter wear a mask. "You have to put this on," he says. Soon after the flight attendant comes by asking the family to grab their belongings and exit the aircraft. The father tried negotiating while showing that he has been keeping the mask over her face all the while but it was all in vain.

A response by a United Airlines spokesperson said that "The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask. These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they're also consistent across every major airline."

The airlines have now refunded the Orbans their ticket money and are conducting further investigation of this incident.

While the recommendations by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that anyone of age 2 and above should wear a mask, the World Health Organization on the other hand says that masks should not be a compulsion for children aged 5 years and below.