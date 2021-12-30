Kejriwal Declares Yellow Alert in Delhi as Omicron Cases Peak

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Omicron accounts for 46% of the 115 Covid-19 samples analyzed in the national capital, and the new, fast-growing variant of concern is steadily spreading in the community. According to him, Delhi hospitals have 200 Covid patients, 102 of them are from the city.

With the increase in Omicron Variant cases, the Delhi government has decided to impose a yellow alert. The citizens will have to follow more restrictions, as per the announcement made recently.

We are implementing Level-I (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) because the Covid-19 positive rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past four days, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. This means the closing of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Also, cinema halls, gym, and other places will be closed. Metro trains and buses can run at 50% capacity.

When the notice was issued, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told citizens that the government is ten times more prepared and ready than before to cope with the increase in Covid cases. Despite the increase in numbers, the latest Covid-19 cases were mild, and there was no increase in oxygen usage or the use of ventilators.

But with the increase in Omicron Variant cases, it was safer to impose certain restrictions. The total tally in India, for now, is 961 cases out of which Delhi reported 263. Maharashtra is also seeing a rise and reported 252 cases followed by Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, and Telangana 62.