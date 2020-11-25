Keen On Developing Own Vaccine, India May Not Require Pfizer’s Covid-19 Shots

The Covid vaccine candidates in India have been showing satisfactory results in their tests. Speaking on this, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that our country might not need the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Currently there are five vaccine candidates that are being tested in India. Out of these, three vaccines are already in their stage 2 of trials, entering the human trials stage.

The first candidate is Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. The vaccine has completed its stage 2 trials and has begun their stage 3 trials. Results from stage 2 are still awaited.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is being developed by Serum Institute of India is now in its phase 3. The institute is working Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test the vaccine.

Cadila Health’s vaccine ZyCovD is the third candidate. ZyCovD has completed its phase 2 trials and now the results are expected soon.

Also the thing with US pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer is that even if they become successful with their vaccine development, they will first serve their own country. It will take time before Pfizer’s vaccine reaches us.

The Health Minister has given an update regarding the vaccination process. It has been reported that the Government is trying to get the vaccine as soon as possible. The government is planning to vaccinate around 250-300 million people by July 2021. The government is having regular updates from the developers of the vaccine.