Jumla Cry Netizens as BJP Tries to Pass off Beijing Airport as Noida one

Netizens are firing at the central government for their yet another mistake. Many are saying that this doesn’t seem like a mistake anymore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has done it again and it has left not just the netizens but even the higher-ups in shock.

Recently BJP shared a few pictures of an airport which are of an airport in China and tried to pass it off as being that of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even laid a foundation stone for it. This is not the first time that the party has shared some pictures of other places and claimed it to be from some project under them.

Indian government's fake news propaganda debunked. pic.twitter.com/Ansjj0SsVY — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 26, 2021

Earlier when such things happened, netizens called them out and fired them for such baseless false claims. But this time, the union party received slack even from the Chinese media.

Aerial views of the future Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, as well as some of the Incheon International Airport in South Korea, are seen in the photographs and videos published by BJP leaders and even Union official Twitter handles. Not just these accounts but Press Information Bureau, Prasar Bharati News Services and many others shared the images.

It is an embarrassing moment for the BJP. With reverse image searches, the truth was revealed in front of everyone.