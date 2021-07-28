Jammu Kashmir Cloud Burst Claims 4 Lives, Scores Missing

At least 4 died and several went missing after a clout burst in the Kistwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report, as of now, the missing person number is 36 but it is feared to be more than that. Search is on to find the missing citizens.

As per the news, among the missing people also, some of them are feared to be dead. At least 6 houses were destroyed in the cloud burst that hit Honjar Dacchan. Along with the houses, a ration depot was also swept away.

The rescue team immediately went to the site to search for the missing ones. Police, army, NDRF, civil administration and locals, all came together to help with the search. During the search, they found 4 dead. SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Bhat confirmed the tragic news and said that they are now working hard to ensure that the others are found soon.

Shafqat Bhat added that they are hoping to find these people soon but the fear is that they are already dead. Not just that, as the water levels in the rivers, are also rising, the people are scared that it might lead to heavier floods. Everyone should stay at their homes for a few days until the situation gets better. Do not go near the rivers.