Ivanka Trump India Visit Throwback With PM Narendra Modi

Ivanka Trump shared pictures of her with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a throwback to her visit to India in 2017. Daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump also shared a message celebrating the Amazing friendship between US and India.

Ms. Trump posted various pictures while remembering her experience at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 held at Hyderabad. “As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries’ strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever,” captioned Ivanka on her Instagram post.

India’s Hyderabad city took a complete transformation for her visit. Police and security were stationed everywhere in the city. A team was assigned to keep check on anyone with suspicious actions.

In early 2020, the Trump family revisited India for a trip. The family visited Agra’s Taj Mahal and Ivanka took loads of pictures there. She shared these pictures on instagram.

Ivanka Trump is a US based businesswoman. She also acts as an Advisor to her father Donald Trump. She is married to real estate developer Jared Kushner.