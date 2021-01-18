Is It Mouth Ulcer? No It Could Be COVID Tongue: Details Inside

There is a new symptom for COVID-19. People should be careful as along with previously listed symptoms of the virus, mouth related problems were also identified as the COVID sign. Fever, dry cough and extreme issues like breathlessness and Chest pain are listed as COVID symptoms. But what is now being identified as ‘Covid Tongue’ is also a symptom.

People are complaining of internal tongue and mouth problems, including oral ulcers. This has not yet been included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 symptoms list. COVID cases have increased across the world and along with the increase in cases; there is an increase in number symptoms as well.

This was brought to attention by Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist from King’s College London. Spector termed it as ‘COVID tongue’ and said that he has seen an increase in the patients suffering from mouth problems.

“One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE list - such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers, If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!” tweeted Tim while bringing this new symptom to people’s attention.

One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list - such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home ! pic.twitter.com/V04CiZNilK — Tim Spector (@timspector) January 13, 2021

He shared a picture of a tongue coated with white patches. This means that, if a person is suffering from a similar problem, they should go to a doctor and get it checked. Although the patches will disappear in sometime, it is best to consult an expert.

In some cases, even stomach ache and motions were identified as the COVID-19 symptom. In the wake of new and evolving symptoms, health experts have advised to consult a doctor when you feel anything unusual or even a slight discomfort.