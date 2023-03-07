International Women's Day 2023 Images, Theme in India
International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world. This year, International Women’s Day is on March 8, 2023. The International Women’s Day theme for 2023 is "Embrace Equity." The aim of the #EmbraceEquity campaign theme for IWD 2023 is to get people talking about why equal chances aren't enough. People are brought from all origins, therefore, meaningful inclusion and belonging need equal action. The International Women’s Day 2023 colour is purple.
Check out the logo:
A big strength of #InternationalWomensDay is that it's truly #inclusive. #IWD on #March8 sees a global movement of collective action pledging to #EmbraceEquity. Enjoy the impactful #IWD2023 poem of #spokenword #poet #SharenaLeeSatti Play it at your event 👉🏽https://t.co/mkDToUH8f2 pic.twitter.com/AnnzXMx8BL
— Women's Day (@womensday) February 26, 2023
Gains are made for #women worldwide, but there's more to do. Collectively, we can all challenge #genderstereotypes, call out #discrimination & draw attention to #bias. Let's #EmbraceEquity to create places & spaces where women thrive 👉🏽 https://t.co/yvAXmQnnxd #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/pYMlugSYhl
— Women's Day (@womensday) March 7, 2023