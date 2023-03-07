International Women's Day 2023 Images, Theme in India

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world. This year, International Women’s Day is on March 8, 2023. The International Women’s Day theme for 2023 is "Embrace Equity." The aim of the #EmbraceEquity campaign theme for IWD 2023 is to get people talking about why equal chances aren't enough. People are brought from all origins, therefore, meaningful inclusion and belonging need equal action. The International Women’s Day 2023 colour is purple.

