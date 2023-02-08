Infosys Sacks 600 Employees Over Poor Performance

Infosys has fired hundreds of new graduates after they failed the company's internal assessment exams for freshers. The article further states that up to 600 of these workers have been let go in recent months after failing the tests. In the most recent round of the exercise two weeks ago, up to 208 of these 600 freshers were fired, the report said.

The IT company's Bengaluru-based employees who joined before July of last year were not terminated for failing the internal assessment, the report added, quoting employees who were fired after failing the exams. A company official tells the sources that failing internal tests have always resulted in job cuts. Just a few days prior, it was revealed that Wipro, another big player in the IT sector, had conducted a similar push that led to the layoffs of some 450 entry-level employees. These also occur at a time when the Narayana Murthy co-founded company is still waiting to hire hundreds of recent grads after sending out offer letters months ago.