India's First Monkeypox Death Confirmed In Kerala

A man from Kerala who had tested positive for monkeypox in UAE passed away on Saturday in Thrissur. The death from monkeypox would be the fourth outside of Africa and the first to occur in India.

According to sources, the man arrived in Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates.

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George stated on Sunday, "A high-level probe would be launched into the death of a person in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur who had indications of monkeypox.D elay in getting treatment will be scrutinised, she continued. Due to the death of a young man from monkeypox, the health department conducted meeting at Punnayur."

Five cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in India, three of them are from Kerala.

More than 21,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide since May in nearly 80 countries.