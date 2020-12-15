India's COVID Cases Hit All Time Low, End Of Corona?

India recorded the lowest number of COVID cases till date. On Monday 22,022 new cases were recorded in our country making it a day with one of the lowest records. The total numbers of people infected by the coronavirus as of today are 9,906,592.

On Monday the death count was 352. This number was one of the lowest as well. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day saw the lowest record on Monday; although the overall number has reached 143,764 deaths.

The first death due to this disease was in the month of March. In the past week, India recorded 158 cases per million population. This number is significantly lower when compared to various western countries.

The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further gone down to 3.57%, which again is significantly low.

“The daily recoveries exceeding new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 3,960 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours," said Union health ministry.

“75.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,258 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,083 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,994 daily recoveries,” added the ministry.