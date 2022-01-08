India's Advertising Great Gerson Da Cunha Dies in Mumbai

Gerson Da Cunha, a well-known adman and journalist is dead. He passed away at the age of 92 on Friday. He was a multi-talented individual who started his career as a journalist with Press Trust India before moving into the advertising profession. He has also appeared in a few Bollywood films.

He was an actor, adman, and activist. It was reported that Cunha died after suffering a heart attack at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by Uma da Cunha, a film writer, and researcher. Many celebrities took to social media to share condolences.

Cunha, a former CEO of the famed Lintas advertising business is credited with creating the city's cultural scene and, later in life, tirelessly working for its welfare with NGOs such as AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India).

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to share their condolences. “RIP#Gerson Dacunha. What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you,” wrote Azmi.

RIP#Gerson Dacunha . What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you pic.twitter.com/UkQZdDttJF — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 7, 2022

“Suddenly our Mumbai has become a few degrees less sophisticated Less dignified and less classy with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha," Javed Akhtar tweeted.

