Indians Slam Hyundai For Supporting Freedom of Kashmir Brothers

The South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer, Hyundai Motors landed itself in a controversy after the company’s Pakistani handle shared a solidarity message for Kashmir. The company received a lot of backlash and even issued an apology for this.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” tweeted the Pakistani handle of Hyundai.

After receiving a lot of backlash, the tweet was removed. BJP minister Kapil Mishra said in a post, “Dear @HyundaiIndia @Hyundai_Global get this deleted and apologies for the same. This will have very serious consequences for their business and brand in India.” Many Indians expressed their disappointment over the automobile giant’s post.

Dear @HyundaiIndia @Hyundai_Global get this deleted and apologies for the same



This will have a very serious consequences for their business and brand in India. pic.twitter.com/HFWxm7yihZ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 6, 2022

Another tweet by a Journalist read, “Praying for the liberation of @Hyundai_Global from the Automobile sector. Glad I sold my Hyundai car back to Hyundai in December 2021. Shameful immature lies tweeted by Hyundai Pakistan calls for action against the pro-terror employees who did it. Does Hyundai support terrorism?”

Praying for the liberation of @Hyundai_Global from the Automobile sector. Glad I sold my Hyundai car back to Hyundai in December 2021. Shameful immature lies tweeted by Hyundai Pakistan calls for action against the pro-terror employees who did it. Does Hyundai support terrorism? pic.twitter.com/IAGNt2Gh1E — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 6, 2022

Hyundai issued an apology on Twitter. "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is the second home to the Hyundai brand and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view," the statement read.