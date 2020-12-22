Indian Students Stranded As All UK Flights Banned

LONDON: Indian students who made plans of returning to India for Christmas and New year now got caught up in the UK. They had already booked the flight tickets but cannot leave the country as the UK flight ban has started.

The new Coronavirus strain is spreading rapidly in the UK, England. As a decision, a flight ban was done. Even the government of India has suspended all flights coming from the UK till December 31st. Apart from students, families in the UK are also caught up.

There were no tourists’ visas given to people. But few who went there for personal or family reasons are now stranded with no means of coming back.

One of the members from the representative group for Indian students in the UK said that there were many students who planned on coming back to India. They were either coming back permanently or just for Holiday celebrations. But it was all cancelled.

The Indian High Commission in London has been posting updates on social media. In a circulation released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, it was mentioned that all passengers arriving to India from the United Kingdom shall be compulsorily subjected to RT PCR test at the arrival port in India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that all the flights originating from the UK to India will be temporarily suspended. The suspension will come into effect at 11:59 pm on December 22 and last till December 31.

Air India has been carrying out the Vande Bharat mission and getting Indians out of different countries that were stranded there due to coronavirus. Even Air India has cancelled all UK operations.

Both countries, India and the UK are monitoring the situation and will come up with proper measures.