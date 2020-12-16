This Indian State is Offering Free Corona Vaccine For Residents

The people of Bihar will be receiving COVID vaccination for free. On Tuesday, the Nitish Kumar led government announced the immunization of people will be done for free. This is in line with their poll promises.

The cabinet has also given its permission to the proposal of generating 20 lakh jobs in government and private sectors. Special "mega skill centres" and "tool rooms" will be set up as skill development departments.

The "Saat Nishchay Part-2" will also soon be put into operation. Free corona vaccine will be provided. Even this is under the seven resolutions. Proper health benefits to everyone will be provided.

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said: “We have decided to carry free inoculation of vaccines against Covid-19 to every resident of the state as it was a foremost promise of the BJP and also the NDA. Our decision is a big gift to people of the state after formation of the government. We feel Bihar’s biggest strength is its human resource and we want them to be protected against the deadly disease as the world is battling with the pandemic.”