India Won't Vaccinate Citizens Against Their Will

There has been a lot of discussion regarding vaccinating the citizens and their self will to take the dose. The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the Union health ministry's Covid-19 inoculation guidelines do not allow for forced vaccination of an individual. It should come from their consent.

Regarding the vaccination for disabled people, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has not published any SOP requiring persons with disabilities to produce vaccination certificates for any reason. This was stated in the Centre's affidavit in response to a request by the NGO Evara Foundation for priority Covid-19 vaccination for people with impairments.

It is said that the Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have issued directives and rules that prohibit forceful vaccination without the agreement of the individual concerned. In light of the present pandemic scenario, it is suggested that immunization for Covid-19 is of greater public interest, read the affidavit filed by the Union health ministry.

Furthermore, it was added that citizens will be motivated to get the vaccine shot. They will be advised accordingly. For this, the advertisements are also in place. It is everywhere, from online to print and other forms. But having said that, it will in the end be the decision of the person.

No matter what, the person will not be forced to take the vaccine. It is completely their choice and will. Nobody will be forced.