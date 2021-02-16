IMD Weather Forecast For Telangana: Six Districts To Receive Thunder Showers

Begumpet: The India Meteorological Department Weather Forecast For Telangana bulletin on Monday warned of thunderstorms with lightning to occur on February 17 and 18 at places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Nizamabad, and Karinagar districts. It's also a warning to the north of Madhya Maharashtra and its neighborhood extending up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

On February 18 and 19 there would be generally cloudy sky with light rain, told by the City forecast. The night temperature during these two days would be 20 degrees Celsius each. The day temperatures would be 33 degrees Celsius each. The lowest minimum temperature in the State is 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. There was a rise in night temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The night temperatures registered in other places in the State are like this: Ramagundam 17.2, Hakimpet 17.8, Mahbubnagar 18.8, Dundigal 18.6, Nizamabad 19.9, Khammam & Nalgonda 19.6 each, Hanamkonda & Hyderabad 19.5 each, Bhadrachalam 19, Adilabad 20.2 The day temperatures in Mahbubnagar and Bhadrachalam touched the day's high of 34.6 degrees Celsius each. They were followed by Adilabad 34.3, Nizamabad 33.8, Ramagundam 33.6, Medak 33.2, Nalgonda & Khammam 33 each, Hyderabad 32.1, Hanamkonda 32, Dundigal & Dundigal 31.9 each, Hakimpet 31.3.