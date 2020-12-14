IIT Madras Sealdown After 66 Students Test Corona Positive

The IIT campus in Madras has been completely sealed after 66 students tested COVID positive. Along with these students, 5 staff members tested positive as well. As more cases keep coming to light, there is a possibility of the number only going up.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed IIT Madras to test all the students and staff. Following this, a circular was released by IIT, ordering immediate shut down of the campus and all the departments.

"In view of the recent spike in COVID cases in the hostel sector, it has been decided to shut down all departments, centers and the library immediately until further notice. All faculty, staff, project staff and research scholars will work from home until such time. All students, scholars and project staff staying on campus are advised strictly to confine themselves to their hostel rooms and maintain social distance at all times for their own safety,” read the circular.

"In case of any symptoms of COVID (fever, dry cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste/smell, or any other symptoms) you are required to contact the IIT Madras hospital authorities immediately," as in the circular

There are a total of 775 students residing at the Madras campus. Testing is going on for all the students. As of now, a senior health officer has advised the campus to shut down any public activities like mess and deliver the food to the students in their rooms.