IIM Interview Tips For MBS Aspirants

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are educational institutions that offer postgraduate, doctoral and executive programs in business administration in 20 sites around the country. They are considered the country's most prestigious business school. The Indian government has designated the IIMs, which are part of the Union Ministry of Education, as institutes of national importance.

Many of them who go for the interviews share their experience and how it all went. People speak about the questions that were asked and what happened during the interview to enter the institution. It is not that easy so many of them prepare rigorously.

The interviews are filled with unusual experiences and many are shared by people later on. One person was apparently judged on her looks. She was asked to leave the interview even before being asked any questions. "With all due respect, Sir, if you could explain to me how my mediocre appearance would stop me from being a successful manager, I would gladly leave the room,” she asked the interviewer.

You will have to be prepared for anything and everything. The questions can be anything from technical to hobbies and explaining your favorite film. Tips from the ones who attended the interview, know everything you wrote in your resume. Be prepared to be drilled on what you wrote