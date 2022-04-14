Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted its 57th Annual Convocation at its campus on Wednesday. A total of 584 students graduated at the convocation ceremony which was held on-campus after a gap of two years. With this, IIMA now has a 41,138 member strong global alumni network.

The Chief Guest for the convocation ceremony was Ms Falguni Nayar, IIMA alumna and Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Nykaa.com, joined Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA and Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA were among other dignitaries who attend the convocation.

This year, a total of 584 students from the Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP); Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM); One Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and PhD Programme in Management (PhD) graduated from IIMA, the press release said.

The toppers from each batch of each programme were awarded gold medals in recognition of their academic accomplishments. The press release added, “Mr Shubham Goyal, Mr Vaibhav Agarwal and Mr Nitin Kulshreshtha from PGP and Mr Amit Kumar from PGPX were recipients of the scholastic medals.”

Sharing his experiences with the graduating students; Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “The fundamentals of business building are perhaps now truer than ever. External circumstances will most certainly change ferociously over the coming few years. There will be many shiny opportunities that will come your way, tempting you with their ephemeral promises. This holds true as much in the context of your careers. It is important, therefore, to stay the course. Identify which problems and what type of people excite you and invest time in them both. Ride out the short-term froth. A good guiding principle in your choices is to Go where the energy takes you. This reflection is best explained through a quote that hit my whatsapp feed this morning— “Stick with people who pull the magic out of you and not the madness.”

The chief guest Ms Falguni Nayar while delivering the convocation address said, “Don’t be afraid to take risks along the way. You are blessed to be entering a world which is now increasingly risk friendly. Spend the early years of your career taking the right risks and make some bold bets on yourself. Test what you like and what you don’t."