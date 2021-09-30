I’m Not The Former CM of Punjab, Stop Tagging Me: Footballer Amrinder Singh

Looks like the political crisis in Punjab has led to yet another issue. This time the one to get caught up in the mess is the Indian football team’s goalkeeper, Amrinder Singh whose name is similar to the Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. Due to this name game, he’s caught up in the political mess.

The footballer now often gets tagged by the media, journalists and others on social media in posts related to the former CM. The footballer urged the media to not mistake him for the former Chief Minister and stop tagging him on Twitter. He made a post regarding this on the platform on Thursday (30 Sept).

“Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” read the tweet posted by the Indian football team’s goalkeeper.

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

After some time even former CM Amarinder Singh took notice of the post. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” he wrote while quoting the footballer’s tweet.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh, the former CM of Punjab is available on Twitter and is active on his own account yet some accidentally tag the footballer instead of the real account. The mix-up could be due to the spelling of their names. The former CM’s name reads, “Amarinder” while the footballer’s name is spelled, “Amrinder”. The difference is only of a single letter.