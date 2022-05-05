Honour Killing: Man Stabbed To Death by Brother-In-law In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a newly married man was brutally killed by his brother-in-law and his friend at Saroornagar under the Rachakonda police commissionerate on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim (25) hailed from the Marpally of Rangareddy district and fell in love with the accused's sister (23). They both got married against the wishes of their families at Arya Samaj in Lal Dharwaja on January 31. The victim and the accused's sister belong to different religions which caused a conflict between the families.

The victim used to work as a salesman in a car showroom and the couple used to live in a rented house at Saroornagar. On Wednesday, at 9 PM, the accused and his friend on another bike intercepted the couple while they were returning to their home. The accused attacked the victim with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot and fled from the spot. He was laid in a pool of blood. This incident sent shock waves in the area as it happened in a full public view.

