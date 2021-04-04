Happy Easter 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages 

April 04, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people on the occasion of Easter Sunday. The AP CM took to Social media to wish people on the festive occasion. “Easter Sunday is the day when faith and inspiration became a huge force. On this day if light. May the grace of the Lord always be upon everyone.” #HappyEaster- AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted. Christians around the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.