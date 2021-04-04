Happy Easter 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages 

Apr 04, 2021, 08:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter Sunday is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar. Easter is being celebrated on April 4 this year.

Here are some wishes you could send your loved ones to greet them on Easter 2021 

  • Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!
  • Happy Easter wishes to your family! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.
  • Here's to hoping this Easter brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love. Avery happy Easter to you
  • Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!

 

  • During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you
  • May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you
  • Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!
  • May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies

 

 

  • During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter
  • Giving thanks to friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!
  • Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness. Happy Easter to you
  • Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus

 

