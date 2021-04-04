Happy Easter 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages
Apr 04, 2021, 08:32 IST
Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter Sunday is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar. Easter is being celebrated on April 4 this year.
Here are some wishes you could send your loved ones to greet them on Easter 2021
- Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!
- Happy Easter wishes to your family! I hope you're surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.
- Here's to hoping this Easter brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love. Avery happy Easter to you
- Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!
- During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you
- May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you
- Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!
- May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies
- During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter
- Giving thanks to friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter!
- Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness. Happy Easter to you
- Here's to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus
