Hands That Feed The Nation Starving, Farmers Begin Hunger Strike

The farmer protest against three new farming laws that has been going on for weeks now, has intensified further. Farmers who have been protesting in Delhi also received support from people around the country. It was now decided that the farmers will start their hunger strike at various border points of Delhi.

The farmers unions announced earlier that on Dec 14, a hunger strike will be observed from 8am to 5pm at Singhu border, Tikri border and at UP border. Farmers from other parts of the country will also join the protest.

The farmers at the Ghazipur border said that they face situations where they do not get a chance to eat for almost 24 hours. When they take their sugarcane trolleys to mills, sometimes they go about doing the work without any meal throughout the day. This has given them strength to sit for the hunger strike.

The protest that has been going on against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September has seen support pouring from many people across the nation. Even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs announced on twitter that they will be holding a day-long hunger strike in solidarity with the farmers.