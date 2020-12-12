Gwalior And Orchha Are On UNESCO World Heritage Cities List

The historical cities Gwalior and Orchha have now been included in the UNESCO heritage cities list. This will most likely give a boost to Madhya Pradesh tourism. These cities will be part of the urban planning project. This can give a boost to international tourism.

Gwalior is famous for its fort and temples. The city holds the history of the kings and their valor. The Gujari Mahal palace which is now an archaeological museum is among the city’s famous places. Sas Bahu Ka Mandir (temple) is an intricately carved Hindu temple.

Orchha in Niwari district. This place can take you back to the times of 16th and 17th century, with monuments that will reflect the history of their rulers.