GMR Run RGIA Hyderabad Airport Wins Award For Customer Service 

GMR- run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi are awarded the ACI World’s (Airports Council International) prestigious ‘Voice of Customer’ recognition on Tuesday.

These airports are known for their continuous efforts to understand the needs of passengers during COVID-19 pandemic that broke out last year. With the objective of restoring passenger trust in air travel, the airports' community and stakeholders went all out to quickly adapt to the new normal situations and implement several passenger-friendly measures for a safe journey.

RGIA is the only airport in the country to have an advantage of the paperless e-boarding facility for several years for all domestic travellers… extended this to international passengers by launching ‘Air Suvidha’ portal. Apart from these, a dedicated team of housekeeping professionals were deployed at both the airports to carry out frequent disinfection drives, deep cleaning of passenger touchpoints and ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms.

XOVIS Passenger Tracking System was installed by Delhi Airport to alert staff in case of crowding to ensure social distancing. Feedback from passengers was constantly monitored and worked upon, and measures such as contactless elevators, information desks, promotion of digital transactions, app-based technologies for shopping and food, UV sanitization of baggage, ensure higher input of UV disinfected fresh air in terminal buildings, etc., were put in place.

Both RGIA and Delhi Airport earlier received the ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards by being adjudged as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in Asia-Pacific region for 2019, in their respective categories.