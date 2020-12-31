FASTag Deadline Extended Till Feb 15, 2021

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) announced an extension on the deadline of FASTag. Earlier MoRTH setup January 1st as the deadline for 100% collection of toll charges on the National Highway (NH) network through FASTag. But now it has been shifted to Feb 15, 2021.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to completely make it cashless toll collection. With the increase in COVID-19 cases and people becoming more skeptical over human contact, this method will ensure a contactless toll payment.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made FASTag mandatory for the four-wheeler vehicles. Any M and N class four-wheelers that were sold before December, 2017 will have to purchase a FASTag.

As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option.

Currently the toll collection, share of payment through FASTags is between 75-80 per cent. Transport and Highway Ministry suggested February 15 as the date and are confident that they can acquire necessary payments to ensure cashless transactions after that.

The Government has made all lanes barring one lane on each side as FASTag lanes. Vehicles driven on these lanes will result in the person paying double the toll fee.