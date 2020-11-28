Farmers Protests Block Delhi Roads: Avoid These Routes To Delhi To Escape Traffic Jam

As the farmers protest continues in Delhi, the roads are now jam packed. Traffic has nowhere to go and vehicles are driving while literally sticking to each other. On Friday evening the Delhi roads saw heavy traffic.

In light of the 'Delhi Chalo' March on Friday that was held by Haryana farmers in Delhi, many border points were closed. Due to the blockade created in order to track the movement of the farmers, it ended up creating problems for the traffic in Delhi. The farmers were given large open ground in North Delhi’s Burari to continue their protest.

There are thousands of farmers waiting at the Delhi border. The protest will continue even on Saturday and roads will be blocked. In order to avoid traffic, it will be best that you avoid certain routes. Any routes that come and lead to the borders is best avoided. DND, Tikri border, Singhu border, Chilla Border, Tigri border and Faridabad border are all the borders you should avoid. Outer Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road and National highway too.

Many leaders from various farming groups all over India are protesting against the new farm laws. Try to stay away from any roads that lead to or is connected to the borders.