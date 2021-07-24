Farmers Protest Against Agricultural Laws at Jantar Mantar

The objection against the farm laws continues as the farmers are now holding their protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. Security has also been deployed and people were asked to be safe. It is the monsoon season, so people need to be more careful.

According to the source, the security and police have been deployed. All the measures have been taken. Also, like the location of the protest is just a few meters away from the Parliament house, security is more important.

At least 200 farmers were present at the protest. The protest was from 11 am to 5 pm. The discussion with the farmers regarding these laws has been underway for a long time. The center and the union have met several times. But there seems to be no end to it. There were meetings held to explain to the farmers about the laws, but it didn’t change things much.

For the protest at Jantar Mantar, the farmers came on private vehicles and then parked them near the Sindhu border.