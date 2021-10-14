ED Summons Nora Fatehi in Money Laundering Case

Actress Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. In a Rs 200 crore extortion case, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his claimed wife, actress Leena Paul, are detained. Sukesh had devised a plan to capture Nora Fatehi.

The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned actor Jacqueline Fernandez as a witness in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. In August, the ED conducted a four-hour interview with the 36-year-old actor in Delhi and even recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As for the Bollywood and work front, Nora Fatehi rose to prominence after performing a dance routine to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also appeared in films starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, such as Street Dancer 3D. She has appeared on reality television shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

