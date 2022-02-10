Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces The Launch Of Its Authorized Generic Version Of VASOSTRICT

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DR REDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of its authorized generic version of Par Pharmaceutical’s VASOSTRICT® (vasopressin injection, USP) Vials in the U.S. Market approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to provide this important authorized generic product to patients, especially in these difficult times of COVID-19,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.

The VASOSTRICT® brand market had U.S. sales of approximately $878.5 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy’s Vasopressin Injection, USP, is supplied in a carton of 25 single-dose vials each containing vasopressin 1 mL at 20 units/mL.