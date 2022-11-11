Director Chandra Siddhartha Launched Teaser Of Anantha

People of late are showing interest in watching films that have unique content. Regular movies are not working well, thus young and talented filmmakers are coming up with different concepts to impress the audience. Anantha is an upcoming film billed to be a sci-fi thriller with a first-of-its-kind concept.

Madhu Babu Thokala has written and directed the movie, while A. Prashant has produced it. Prashant Karthi played the protagonist, while Rittika Chakraborty will be seen as the leading lady opposite him. The makers today released a new poster and teaser of the movie. Director Chandra Siddhartha launched the teaser of the movie and wished the team for all success.

The poster sees a mysterious object and intense faces. Coming to the teaser, the video introduces all the lead characters, besides giving hints about the plotline. The story revolves around an object that has some special powers to it. There is a scene where the professor is seen discussing the scientific literature- ‘On The Origin Of Species’. The story seems intriguing, and so is the screenplay. Ghantasala Viswanath’s background score is fantastic and sets the right mood. The dialogues in the teaser deserve a special mention. The teaser makes good impression and generates lots of interest on the movie.

Aneesh Kuruvilla, Laya Simpson, Srinivas J Gaddam, Ramesh. K, Anil Kumar, and Kirthi are the other prominent cast of the movie for which cinematography is handled by Siddu Somisetti. Eshwar is the editor of the movie which is in the post-production stages. The makers are planning to release the movie soon.

Cast: Prashant Karthi, Rittika Chakraborty, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Laya Simpson, Srinivas J Gaddam, Ramesh. K, Anil Kumar, Kirthi, and others.

Technicians:

Director: Madhu Babu Thokala

Producer: A. Prashant

Music director: Ghantasala Viswanath

D.O.P: Siddu Somisetti

Editor: Eshwar

Lyricist: Subash Narayan

Singers: Srinivas Dharmisetty, Satya Yamini

PRO: Sai Satish-Parvataneni Rambabu