Dense Fog And Zero Visibility Affects Flight Schedule In Delhi

Delhi: Due to dense fog that led to low visibility, many flights in Delhi were delayed. The Indira Gandhi International airport had to shut down many operations.

The airlines announced that there might be a significant delay in the arrival and departure of the flights. Passengers were requested to keep an update on their flight status and plan accordingly. The airlines like SpiceJet, Vistara and Indigo posted on twitter about the same.

Many times the air travel has been affected by such an occurrence but this time the fog has completely stopped the airway activities.

SpiceJet also gave an update on flight schedules in Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi and Gorakhpur as well.

#TravelUpdate Due to poor visibility in Delhi, departures will be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2020

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 7, 2020