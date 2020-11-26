Delhi's Air Quality Getting Worse: Maybe Fall In 'Severe' Category

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi has worsened. On Wednesday, the air quality in Delhi fell in the “severe” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401.

The AQI kept gradually increasing since last Saturday. With 251 on Saturday, 274 on Sunday on from there it just kept increasing. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring system SAFAR forecasted that the Air Quality Index might see further increase.

There was an increase in burning sensation and pollution as well. Stubble burning share in PM2.5 was 5 percent as of Tuesday. The quality is specifically worse in places like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.