Delhi Cases Might See A Rise With Positivity Rate Of 20%: Satyendar Jain

With the Omicron Variant of Covid19 spreading rapidly, it has led to an increase in the number of cases. Many states and union territories in India are opting for lockdown and restrictions. For now, Delhi and Maharashtra are reporting higher numbers.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi might report 20,000 fresh cases with a positivity rate of about 20%. On the other hand, only 10% of hospital beds in the city are currently occupied. Soon there might be a rise in the number of cases in the capital city. With the Omicron variant, things are going to become even difficult.

Fortunately, there has been no Omicron variant-related death in the city till now. The Delhi government is prepared to keep it that way.

Jain added that the cases might rise but the government is prepared for it. They have the resources, infrastructure, and other necessary arrangements in place, in case of a rise in Covid cases in the city. The number of people who require hospitalization after testing positive is fairly less for now.

Hospital admissions are currently at an all-time low. When Delhi had 17,000 cases, daily fatalities were more than 200, but this time the number of deaths is also reduced. People are being found Covid positive in hospitals when they seek treatment for other diseases. This means the severity of the cases and symptoms have gone down.