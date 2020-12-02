Cyclonic Storm Burevi Brewing For Kerala, Tamil Nadu: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about Cyclone Burevi. Southern coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are now under high alert. According to the information provided by IMD, the cyclone has moved west-northwestwards of Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12 kmph as of Wednesday. It is about 300 kilometres east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 530 kilometres east-southeast of Pamban (India), and 700 kilometres nearly east of Kanniyakumari.

The storm will most likely cross Trincomalee and move west-northwestwards. It is currently moving at a wind speed of 75-85 kmph. It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu, Kanniyakumari and Pamban by Friday.

As of now 48 villages are under alert with four districts under red alert. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta might face heavy rainfall on Thursday. Other districts are under Orange alert.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government is taking all the precautions. They have deployed all the departments to work and prepare for the storm.

Take a look at the following tweets to get more information about the cyclone and to prepare for it.

Cyclone Warning for South TN & South Kerala coasts: ‘Burevi’ over SW BoB to cross Sri Lanka coast on 2nd evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3rd. To cross south TN coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban during 3rd night and 4th early morning as CS. pic.twitter.com/cvLYmI80MT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2020

#CycloneBurevi

IMD issues a red alert for South TN and South Kerala. pic.twitter.com/VNpCnXKozO — Harshil padada (@harshilpadada) December 2, 2020