Cyclone Nivar: Confusion Over The Landfall Location

It was updated earlier that a really severe storm will hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on Wednesday. The intensity of the cyclone is expected to increase by the 27th of November. These places are under high alert. A confusion arose between Puducherry and Mamallapuram as being the landfall location.

There is confusion among Indian Meteorological Department experts regarding the landfall created by Nivar. IMD experts forecasted the landfall to be around Puducherry, on the other hand, the weather experts are saying that the storm will be most severe in Chennai’s Mamallapuram and Kalpakkam area.

Different prediction models are making different assumptions. According to the Model for Prediction Across Scales (MPAS) the cyclone Nivar will bring 120 to 130 km/hr of wind speed, causing a landfall near Puducherry. But the European model predicted the storm to cross between Mamallapuram and Kalpakkam and affect the areas near it.

IMD reports updated the Cyclone’s location. It is said to be 290 km east-south-east of Cuddalore and 350 km south-south-east of Chennai as of Wednesday morning. The next 12 hours are going to be severe. The cyclone will intensify as it moves towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The states need to brace for the storm to hit on 26th November.