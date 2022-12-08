Cyclone Mandous: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Alert For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning on Thursday for the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Mandous strengthened over the southwest and adjacent to the southeast Bay of Bengal.

"Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" (Cyclone Alert for north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message, " tweeted India Metrological Department.

"Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" (Cyclone Alert for north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message.

Earlier, IMD predicted that the cyclone was likely to move west-northwestward and gradually strengthen into a cyclonic storm around the 7th of December evening, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near the coastlines of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh by the 8th of December morning.

"It will continue to travel west-northwestward, crossing north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the bordering south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65.75 kmph gusting to 70 kmph around the early hours of December 10," the IMD said.

Following that, rainfall is expected to decrease. However, significant rains are expected in several portions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh on December 10. According to ANI, squally winds are expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh through December 10.

