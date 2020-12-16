COVID19 Vaccination Guidelines For India Released: Check Protocol For Corona Shot

With various countries already starting their COVID vaccination process, India has also laid a procedure to vaccinate people. Indian government will follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the immunization.

A digitalized method called COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system will be used to keep a track of every person and all who will get the vaccine. There are certain guidelines that will be followed during the entire process.

Around 100 to 200 people will receive the vaccine shot in each session, each day. Once they are given the shot, the experts will monitor their health for the next 30 minutes to check for any side-effects. It will be necessary to pre-register for this. On spot registration is not an option.

The first ones to undergo vaccination will be the health care experts, frontline workers and along with that the people above 50 years of age will be given priority. After that people under the age of 50 and those with morbidities will be next. Rest will follow based on the availability of the vaccine.