COVID Vaccine: India Needs 17.76 Cr Syringes Daily As Demand Goes Up

HYDERABAD: With the approval of COVID vaccines, there is an increase in demand for syringes. As syringes will be used to administer the vaccine to people, manufacturers are having a busy time.

According to the reports, India will require an estimated 17.76 crore syringes everyday. To complete one of the world's largest immunization operations, this daily target is important. India has a large population that has to be immunized.

India’s population in 2021 is estimated to over 139 crores. With the immunization operation, the demand for syringes has significantly gone up. Every year, India requires about 180 crore syringes, with vaccination procedure this year, the manufacturers will have to double this number.

Rajiv Nath, Head of Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. said that the manufacturing company has provided at least Nine crore syringes to the central government for the single-use auto-disable syringes for vaccination. The company aims at helping the country by supplying more than 100 crore syringes by the second half of this year.

Nath said the company is trying to help the immunization operation. That is why the aim is to work harder and provide at least 22 crore syringes till July month.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to two vaccines in India. First was Covishield by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India and another one to get EUA was Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.