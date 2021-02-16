COVID Cluster Case In Bengaluru: Bilekahalli Apartment Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Bangalore: Nursing college students last week test Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru. Among the total, 56 residents of an apartment complex in ward 188, Bilekahalli have tested positive for Covid-19. Till now 513 have been tested, and many have to be tested yet. The complex has 1,500 odd residents living in 435 flats.

There was a party held at the complex, and for those who were there, it was a costly affair. It is known that 45 people who tested positive attended the party and from them the virus started spreading, especially their families started getting infected.

BBMP officials said that none of them exhibited any symptoms and none required hospitalization. Most of them were youngsters and all have been put under voluntary home quarantine and the apartment complex has been thoroughly sanitized and disinfected.

Until Sunday, 500 residents in three blocks of the apartment complex were tested, said M Ramakrishna, Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Testing is still going on. Covid-19 testing will complete by end of Monday. There was a party here on February 6. A resident got tested on his own after experiencing some Covid symptoms and was confirmed on February 10. He went to the hospital and information was relayed to the BBMP.

As others in the apartment complex were tested, everyone started testing positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, BBMP officials rushed to the apartment complex. Fortunately, most of them are youngsters and are asymptomatic. None of them required hospitalization. None of the 56 even had a domestic travel history either. On further reports say, there were 45 to 50 people at this party who further infected their respective families. There was a meeting held with the apartment association at SNN Lakeview apartment, said Ramkrishna.

Dr. GK Suresh, Deputy Health Officer, Bommanahalli, said, "Testing for Covid -19 is not resisted, and still need to check how many contacts these 56 individuals have generated. The complex has been sanitized."

