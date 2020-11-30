Covid-19 Hospital In Gujarat Catches Fire: 5 Patients Dead  

GUJARAT: Fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Rajkot on Friday (27 Nov). Many were injured whereas at least five patients died in the fire. The incident took place at the Uday Shivanand Hospital.

Due to short-circuit caused in equipment, a fire broke out in the Intensive care unit (ICU) of the Shivanand Hospital at 1am. The facility which was exclusive to Covid patients went ablaze. Three patients burnt to death while other two patients died later due to severe burn injuries.

The Supreme Court has asked for a detailed report from the Gujarat government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind shared their condolences on twitter. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has called for an investigation. He also said that a compensation of 4 lakh rupees will be given to the deceased’s families.

Five doctors from Gokul Life Care Private Ltd were booked regarding the case. There are five names in the FIR but the arrests will happen after the investigation. Police have mentioned that there was negligence in the hospital care. Like the ICU door was 1 meter wide instead of approved 2 meter, among other such irregularities.