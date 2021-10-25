Cordelia Cruise Raid, Aryan Khan, Drugs, NCB Chief Wankhede and Blank Paper Signature, The Story So Far

The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a narcotics case, as we all know. He has been denied bail three times. Now, a Narcotics Control Bureau witness in the case has made some stunning remarks. He discussed the money dealings of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi. The supposed private investigator KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. Wankhede, on the other hand, has disputed all of the reports and stated that he will respond appropriately to all of the criticism.

Gosavi shared the details of what happened. He mentioned October 3 in his video and a notarized document, alleging he overheard talk regarding NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede being 'paid' Rs 8 crore.

SAIL is now concerned for his safety. Wankhede stated that he had no knowledge who met whom and that Aryan was apprehended following a raid, therefore no money was taken from anyone. "I categorically refute all claims," Wankhede said in a mid-day statement. On July 22, Sail was hired as Gosavi's personal bodyguard, according to Sail.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Now NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede Wants Police Protection

On October 2, he alleged in his affidavit and video message, Gosavi provided him a location on WhatsApp and requested him to get there. At 8.45 p.m., he arrived at CSMT and discovered the site was the NCB office. There are numerous inconsistencies in the affidavit's timing. Sail didn't say whether the errors were typos or if he was confused about the timeline. When I tried to call him in the middle of the day, his phone was switched off.

"At about 12:30 pm, Gosavi, escorted by NCB employees, drove Aryan Khan to the NCB headquarters in his white Innova," he continued in his affidavit. At 1 a.m., I arrived at the NCB office. Gosavi called and told me to go to the NCB office and sign as pancha. Sameer Wankhede urged the workers to take my signatures, while NCB's Salekar told me to sign 10 blank sheets of paper. Salekar also demanded my Aadhar number."