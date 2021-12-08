Chopper Crash in Ooty: Bipin Rawat Among senior Army Officials Injured

A military chopper Mi-17 V5 crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. A total of 14 people including Senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat his staff and some family members were on board.

The chopper crashed while on its route from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) in Wellington. The accident occurred in the Nanjappanchathiram area amid thick fog. Images show the helicopter engulfed in flames.

So far thirteen casualties have been reported. Few bodies were also seen downhill in the accident area. The bodies were recovered and identities are being verified. For now, the confirmation is that except for Rawat everyone on the chopper including his wife has died.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The crew and passenger manifest provides information on 9 of the 14 individuals on board. General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Leiutanant Col. Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, and others were among those caught up in the crash.