AP CM YS Jagan Lays Foundation Stone For Dr YSR Upper Penna Project

Amaravati, Dec 9: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, virtually laid a foundation stone to Dr YSR Upper Penna project, where three reservoirs Muttala, Thopudurthi, and Devarakonda in Anantapur district are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 803 crores under Handri Neva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) scheme.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the project was taken up with utmost sincerity and added two more reservoirs to store an additional 3.3. TMC of water. The project is being constructed at the same price quote of the previous government with an addition of two more reservoirs thereby increasing the capacity. This shows how much corruption the previous government was steeped in. During the previous government, a GO was issued on January 24, 2018, to carry out works at a cost of Rs. 803.96 crore, but the works did not take place. However, our government is establishing two additional reservoirs with the same cost and increasing the storage capacity which clearly explains the contrast.

Through this project, the government aims to irrigate about 6.025 lakh acres in Rayalaseema and provide drinking water to about 33 lakh people. As part of Handri Neva, lifting water from Jeedipalli reservoir, through main canals of Muttala, Thopudurthi, Devarakonda and Somaravandlapalli reservoirs of the upper Penna reservoir which have a capacity of 5.40 TMC will be irrigating 75,000 acres. In addition to this, the project will fill up 7.216 TMC of water in five reservoirs in 90 days and irrigate about 75,000 acres in Beluguppa, Kuderu, Atmakuru, Kambadur, Kanaganapalli, Chennekothapalli, Raptadu and Ramagiri mandals.

The Chief Minister said that four more lift irrigation projects are going to be constructed in Kottapalli, Atmakuru, Bala Venkatapuram, Maddalacheruvu. He said that the lives of people and their economic conditions will be changed forever bringing a better facelift to the rural area. He said by the grace of God all reservoirs across the State are filled with water and the government has been implementing all the welfare schemes as promised and mentioned in the manifesto.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, M Sankara Narayana, S Appalaraju, MP Madhav, MLAS T Prakash Reddy, MLC Iqbal, Gopal Reddy Samanthakamani, and other officials were present at the event held at Venkatapalli of Kothapalli mandal in Anantapur district near the pylon.