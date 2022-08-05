CM KCR Will Score a Hattrick, Says KTR 

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao held an 'Ask KTR' session where he took questions on politics, governance and various other topics during his interaction on Twitter on Friday.

Replying to a question on plans for upcoming elections in the state and Party's next CM candidate, He tweeted, "We have an able CM in the form of KCR Garu & with the blessings of people of Telangana, he will score a hattrick."

Responding to a tweet on new secretariat opening, KTR said, the new secretariat will be readied by this Dasara hopefully.

When asked about the youth entering into politics,KTR replied, "Absolutely Youth should stay in touch with the current political situation."

KTR also said that the weekly Sunday-Funday event at Tank Bund will be restarted.

KTR also said that the weekly Sunday-Funday event at Tank Bund will be restarted.

